Kotug Smit adds two ASD 2913 sisters to its fleet

AUGUST 30, 2017 — Kotug Smit Towage has taken the Damen Shipyards ASD 2913 sister tugs Rotterdam and Southampton into service for its European harbor towage.

While the Rotterdam is operating in its namesake port, the Southampton is operating in Zeebrugge.

Both tugs have a length of 29 meters, a width of 13 meters and a bollard pull in excess of 80 tons. The Southampton is equipped with a fire-fighting1 system.

Kotug Smit Towage was established in April this year, following the merger of the European harbor towage services of Kotug (part of Kotug International) and Smit (subsidiary of Boskalis). It operates in 12 ports in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and the U.K.

The two ASD 2913 tugs were selected for their high performance and short delivery time, their characteristics match those of the tugs that Kotug Smit is currently operating, fitting neatly into the company's European harbor towage operations.

"We welcome the Rotterdam in the Port of Rotterdam to assist all types of vessels of our clients at the Maasvlakte 2 and the Rotterdam area," said Jeroen van Rookhuijzen, General Manager Operations Rotterdam

Photo by Leo van Der Stek

"We are glad that the Southampton will complement our fleet of tugs operating in Zeebrugge to meet and exceed our clients' needs," said Geert Vandecappelle, General Manager Operations Scheldt Area

Photo by Dirk Neyts