Rolls-Royce wins contract for fishing vessel design and equipment

AUGUST 30, 2017 — Norway's Westcon Yards AS has signed a contract with Rolls-Royce covering delivery of ship design and a range of equipment for a purse seiner/pelagic trawler to be built for Gunnar Langva AS based in Ålesund, Norway.

The 75 m long vessel will be the shipbuilder's second for Langva. The previous vessel was delivered in 2013 and was also designed by Rolls-Royce. The new vessel will be the sixth in a row to be named Gunnar Langva.

"We have been considering a new vessel for some time, and decided to cooperate with Westcon and Rolls-Royce once again, based on the excellent cooperation we've had on our existing ship," says Langva.

The new vessel will be a NVC 353 design, and the equipment to be delivered from Rolls-Royce includes the vessel's Bergen B33:45 diesel engine, a Promas integrated rudder and propeller system and hydraulic winches.

Monrad Hide, Vice President Sales, Rolls-Royce said; "Focus in the design work has been to enhance the current features of Gunnar Langva while at the same time looking at increasing overall efficiency. The new vessel will be updated to a cost efficient and maintenance friendly design type, and the propulsion system will reduce fuel consumption and also decrease onboard and in-water noise and vibrations."

The new Gunnar Langva will have a refrigerated sea water (RSW) storage capacity of 2,250 cu.m, and is to be arranged with 13 single cabins. It will mainly be fishing for herring, mackerel, capelin and blue whiting in the North Sea and the northern part of the Atlantic Ocean.

Delivery from the shipyard is expected to be third quarter 2019.