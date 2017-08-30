DOE issues update on impact of Tropical Storm Harvey

AUGUST 30, 2017 — In a summary issued at 4.00 PM EDT today, the U.S. Department of Energy says that Tropical Storm Harvey continues to produce heavy rain across eastern Texas and western Louisiana, which has led to significant flooding. Harvey is beginning to move out of the region and is forecast to weaken; however, it will continue to produce weather impacts through Friday.

Here are some other key statistics from the summary:

OFFSHORE PRODUCTION

As of 12:30 PM EDT, August 30, 323,760 b/d (18.5%) of the oil production and 611.09 MMcf/d (19.0%) of the natural gas production in the federally administered areas of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico are shut-in, according to estimates by the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE).

ONSHORE PRODUCTION

On August 26, the Texas Railroad Commission estimated that approximately 300,000 to 500,000 b/d of crude production had been shut-in in the Eagle Ford region from a pre-storm production estimate of 870,000 b/d. In addition, approximately 3.0 Bcf/d of natural gas production had been shut-in from a pre-storm production estimate of about 6.0 Bcf/d. The Commission had expected most idled production to come back online in the next few days.

PETROLEUM REFINERIES

As of 03:00 PM EDT, August 30, 10 refineries in the Gulf Coast region were shut down, according to public reports. These refineries have a combined refining capacity of 3,075,229 b/d, equal to 31.7% of total Gulf Coast (PADD 3) refining capacity and 16.6% of total U.S. refining capacity.

Six refineries had begun the process of restarting, which may take a several days or weeks depending whether they have been damaged. These refineries have a combined capacity of 1,269,720 b/d, equal to 13.1% of total Gulf Coast (PADD 3) refining capacity and 4.2% of total U.S. refining capacity.

Two refineries in the Gulf Coast region were operating at reduced rates. The refineries have a combined capacity of 688,776 b/d, equal to 7.1% of total Gulf Coast (PADD 3) refining capacity and 3.7% of total U.S. refining capacity.

PORTS

The U.S. Coast Guard has set the conditions shown in the table for ports and waterways in the U.S. Gulf Coast region as a result of Harvey. In addition, Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP) facilities are currently reporting normal operations. LOOP is executing its Inclement Weather Plan and will update shippers accordingly.





