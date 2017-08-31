Three more LNG carriers to have Wärtsilä reliquefaction units

AUGUST 31, 2017 — Three LNG carriers under construction in South Korean shipbuilders are to have Wärtsilä reliquefaction plants. One of the three ships is being built at the Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) shipyard for international owner and operator Gaslog, the others are being built for Norwegian based Knutsen at the Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard.

The reliquefaction plant ordered for these vessels features Wärtsilä's latest mixed refrigerant (MR) technology, an energy efficient solution for smaller liquefaction applications. This new installation will have a capacity of 1.5 – 2.5 tons/hour (t/h). The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery commencing February 2018.

"We are proud of the success of Wärtsilä's advanced reliquefaction plants based on MR technology, and this success is reflected in these latest orders. Wärtsilä is a total LNG solutions provider with products, systems, and solutions for applications throughout the entire value chain," says Timo Koponen, Vice President, Flow & Gas Solutions at Wärtsilä Marine Solutions.

Gaslog has been a customer of Wärtsilä for many years and several ships in its fleet are fitted with Wärtsilä solutions. Knutsen's two latest vessels delivered in 2016 are fitted with Wärtsilä's nitrogen based reliquefaction plants.