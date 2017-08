AUGUST 31, 2017 — The Shearer Group, Inc. (TSGI) has recently been awarded a five-year indefinite deliverable contract with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). TSGI will provide design, engineering and construction oversight services to TxDOT for a new 500 passenger, 70 car ferry providing service from Galveston Island to Bolivar Peninsula.

The Houston-headquartered Shearer Group, Inc. (TSGI) is a leading designer of inland towboats, ferries and barges.