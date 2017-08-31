Damen Shipyards Sharjah lays keel for ASD tug

AUGUST 31, 2017 — Damen Shipyards Sharjah, UAE, held a keel laying ceremony this week for an ASD Tug 2913 that the shipyard is building for Saqr Ports, part of Rash Al Khaimah (RAK) Ports.



The keel-laying was attended by Captain Cliff Brand, Group General Manager RAK Ports, Captain Mike Magee, Harbor Master RAK Ports, Pascal Slingerland, Damen Sales Manager Middle East and the Albwardy Damen management and project teams.



The keel was lowered onto the building blocks by Captain Brand. Following this, both Captain Brand and Captain Magee marked the occasion by breaking a coconut over the keel.



During the event, the 3D engineering model of the vessel was shown to the client. The 3D model is a tool used by Damen for the design of its vessels and the detailed engineering of all systems on board, allowing Damen to design its vessels in such a way as to optimize the ergonomics for the crew onboard and to ensure accessibility of all systems for easy maintenance during the lifetime of the tug.



"The experience at the yard reinforced our belief that the decision to build with Damen was a wise one," Captain Magee said. "We were able to visit the tug via a 3D CAD presentation and see all aspects of the vesel from the wheelhouse to the bilges."

"Damen have shown great versatility – to be able to produce their first 2319 in the UAE at our request is indeed impressive," said Captain Brand.



Damen will deliver the vessel to RAK Ports next year, in time for the opening of a new bulk terminal at Saqr Port.

RAK Ports required a tug that was both compact and powerful, in order to handle the large carriers that will call at the port.



Saqr Port is the main bulk-handling port in the Middle East and a vital part of the regional economy.