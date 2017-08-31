USCG continues post-Harvey port assessments

AUGUST 31, 2017 — Crewmembers aboard Coast Guard Cutter Harry Claiborne, a 175-foot coastal buoy tender homeported in Galveston, Texas, continued to inspect and reposition buoys beset by Hurricane Harvey, Thursday.



The Coast Guard is actively conducting port assessments and surveys by water, air and land along the ports of Houston, Texas City, Freeport and Galveston in order to identify any damages to Coast Guard regulated port facilities, potential oil spills, chemical releases, or obstructions to navigation.



"Our goal right now is to get the buoys back in place and remove all obstacles that could prevent traffic from returning to the channel," said Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer Jimmy Greenlee, commanding officer of Coast Guard Cutter Harry Claiborne. "This is a crucial step toward reestablishing commerce in this area."