Huntington Ingalls to refuel, overhaul USS George Washington

SEPTEMBER 5, 2017—The Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) is awarding Huntington Ingalls Inc. (HII-INC), Newport News, VA, a $2,800,000,000 cost-plus-incentive fee contract for the aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) Refueling Complex Overhaul.

The work will be performed in Newport News, VA, and is expected to be completed by August 2021. Fiscal 2017 and 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,449,741,444 and $56,868,846, respectively, will be obligated at contract award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured under the authority of 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1).

HII-INC is the original building yard contractor for all ships of the CVN-68 class, the reactor planning yard, the lead design refueling yard, and the only private shipyard capable of refueling and overhauling nuclear powered aircraft carriers. Therefore, it is the only source with the knowledge, experience, and facilities required to accomplish this effort in support of the refueling and overhaul of CVN-73 without an unacceptable disruption of Navy-wide overhaul and repair schedule.