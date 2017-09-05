Trojan Marinex BWTS for Antarctic supply vessel

SEPTEMBER 5, 2017—A Trojan Marinex BWT 250 ballast water treatment system (BWTS) will be part of a ballast water management system (BWMS) for the Government of Australia’s next-generation Antarctic Supply and Research Vessel (ASRV).

The Antarctic Supply and Research Vessel (ASRV) is being designed and engineered by Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding (DSNS). The 160-m ASRV is being built at Damen Shipyards Galati. The vessel is expected to be operational in 2020.

Given the requirements of its role and the highly sensitive nature of the environment in which it will be operating, the ASRV needs a ballast water management system with specific operational capabilities. These include the ability to operate effectively in very cold waters, to use no chemicals, to generate no by-products and to be as compact as possible given that space is at a premium on this complex vessel.

Following an assessment of all the available options, Damen Green Solutions recommended the Trojan Marinex BWT 250, manufactured by Trojan Technologies of Ontario, Canada. The Trojan Marinex ballast water treatment system suite provides exceptionally compact solutions that deliver both filtration and UV treatment within a single unit. With no chemical inputs they create no by-products and are not subject to corrosion. They are also easy to maintain, and the BWT 250 requires only 14 kW of power.

A significant additional benefit of the Trojan Marinex system is its ability to operate at 100% effectiveness in water temperatures down to –2°C. Few other BWMS units on the market today can achieve this target; so important for polar operations. Also important is the exceptionally low UV transmittance, which is vital in the Southern Ocean.

“At Damen Green Solutions, we partnered with Trojan Marinex to design a ‘plug-and-play’ installation for DSNS,” says Stefhan van Esch Design & Proposal engineer at Damen. “Together we created a bespoke design that mounts the entire BWMS on a 3m by 1m skid that can be easily and quickly fitted into the available footprint in the engine room. Prior to leaving the manufacturing works it will undergo a factory acceptance test, leaving DSNS with the simple matter of connecting up the power and the main pipes once it is aboard the ASRV. The Trojan Marinex BWT 250 will then be ready to disinfect and treat up to 250m³ of seawater an hour.”