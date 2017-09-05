Seabourn's next cruise ship launched at Fincantieri

SEPTEMBER 5, 2017—Luxury cruise brand Seabourn recently marked a major construction milestone with a traditional coin and launch ceremony for its newest ship, the 40,350 grt Seabourn Ovation, at the Fincantieri shipyard in Sestri, Italy.

The 604-passenger Seabourn Ovation will begin sailing in May 2018. The Seabourn Ovation is the sister ship to the Bahamas-flag Seabourn Encore, which entered service in 2016.

"Watching the coin ceremony and seeing Seabourn Ovation officially touch the water for the first time today was a very special moment for all of us at Seabourn, representing a significant step toward the further expansion of our luxury fleet," said Seabourn President Richard Meadows.

When the ship is delivered in 2018, 690 ft x 92 ft Seabourn Ovation will embark on an 11-day inaugural voyage departing May 5, 2018, from Venice, Italy, to Barcelona, Spain. The ship will go on to spend the majority of her maiden season cruising the waters of Northern Europe, offering a series of seven-day Baltic and Scandinavian cruises between Copenhagen and Stockholm, which will include the line's signature three-day stay in St. Petersburg, Russia. Seabourn Ovation will also sail on longer 14-day voyages, visiting the majestic Norwegian fjords and British Isles.

Like the Seabourn Encore, Seabourn Ovation is being fashioned by notable hospitality design icon Adam D. Tihany with contemporary interiors, modern design elements, and innovations consistent with Seabourn's reputation for understated elegance.

Seabourn Ovation will maintain the line's high ratio of space per guest, enabling highly intuitive and personalized service for each guest on board. The 40,350-GRT ship will carry just 600 guests, based on double occupancy. The all-suite ship will offer a number of desirable in-suite amenities to provide guests with a "home away from home" onboard experience. In every luxurious suite will be a private veranda, spacious enough for private al fresco dining.