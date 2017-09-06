Denmark takes a step towards digitalizing tele-medicine

SEPTEMBER 6, 2017 — The Danish Maritime Authority is aiming to digitalize as many work processes as possible so as to ease the burdens imposed on both seafarers and the industry. Its latest step in this direction is to make a digital version of Radio Medical Record associated with Radio Medical Denmark service available on line.

Radio Medical Denmark is a tele-medical/maritime medical service body that is manned 24-7 and which assists Danish ships with medical care of ill and injured persons on board.

In case of illness/accident on board ship, details of the patient's condition have to be entered in the Radio Medical Record and forwarded to Radio Medical Denmark so that the medical practitioner can get the information needed to make as correct a diagnosis as possible and to start the treatment on this basis.

Both the person in charge of medical care and the medical practitioner are obliged to keep a medical record.

Annemette Knagaard, Chief Ship Surveyor at the Danish Maritime Authority says, "The new solution has been requested by the seafarers for quite some time who will now no longer need to print, fill in by hand and scan documents when reporting information to Radio Medical about cases of illness on board ship."