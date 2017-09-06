Gothenburg to get LNG bunkering facility

SEPTEMBER 6, 2017 — MAN Cryo, MAN Diesel & Turbo's marine LNG fuel gas system manufacturing company, is to deliver an LNG bunkering facility for the Port of Gothenburg, under a contract with Swedish infrastructure company Swedegas.

Gothenburg is the largest port in the Nordic countries with over 6,000 ship visits per year from over 140 destinations worldwide. As the only Swedish port with the capacity to cope with the very largest, oceangoing container ships, Gothenburg handles nearly 30% of the country's foreign trade, comprising 40 million tonnes of freight annually.

MAN Cryo, which is itself based in Gothenburg, is one of the world´s leading manufacturers of cryogenic equipment for the storage, distribution and handling of LNG.

The new facility being installed in Gothenburg under the Swedegas contract will enable vessels to bunker LNG from trucks or containers while simultaneously loading/unloading cargo at two jetties at the port's Energy Port, eliminating the need to make a separate refueling stop. The solution offers increased flexibility for customers and LNG suppliers, and will be open to multiple LNG suppliers.

"We are very happy to have won the contract to build this first such bunkering facility in the important Port of Gothenburg. Our strategy to offer LNG solutions to the marine market, both on board vessels as fuel-gas supply systems but also as bunkering infrastructure, dovetails perfectly with the general development towards cleaner ship propulsion," said Mikael Adler, Managing Director of MAN Diesel & Turbo, Sweden.

The purpose-built facility will consist of a discharge station for LNG trailers or containers, feeding pumps, vacuum-insulated piping and bunkering equipment to facilitate efficient operations.

Because of LNG's role in helping shipping meet stricter sulfur limits, the project has been designated by the EU as one of the most prioritized infrastructure projects in Europe.

MAN Cryo will oversee the project under the terms of an EPC contract including engineering, procurement and construction, and managed from MAN Diesel & Turbo's local Gothenburg office.

The facility is scheduled to open during 2018 and will be operated and managed by Swedegas in close cooperation with the Port of Gothenburg.