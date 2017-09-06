Meyer Turku to double investment in production capabilities

SEPTEMBER 6, 2017 — Finland's Meyer Turku shipyard is more than doubling its infrastructure investments from a previously published EUR 75 million euros to EUR 185 million ($221 million). The new investments include a new plate cutting line, a new profile cutting line and a new panel line. These new facilities will be in operation by end of 2018/start of 2019 and will boost the shipyard's steel production in order to fullfil its record breaking order book, which extends to 2024.

Meyer Turku says the investments will give it the most modern steel production facilities in the world with laser-hybrid, digitally controlled welding technology.

"We are rebuilding Turku shipyard into a modern ship assembly factory," says the yard's head of steel production, Mika Heiskanen. "After these investments we will have one of the world's most modern steel productions that will enable the ramp-up of our production."

Meyer Turku CEO Jan Meyer calls the investments "a giant leap forward to prepare for increasing international competition."

"We really need these investments along with the full and stable work effort of our shipbuilding teams to fulfil the promises we have made to our customers," he says.

The investments are part of a long term plan to ramp up Meyer Turku production to three times the value the shipyard produced in 2014 when the Meyer family took over.

The new plate cutting line and the new profile cutting line will be supplied by Loimaa, Finland, based Pemamek Ltd.

"We are thrilled that Pemamek is able to be a part of Meyer's future development," says Permamek CEO Jaakko Heikonen. "We believe that the combination of two Finnish family-owned companies will create a great force as the collaboration is based on the same core values and company visions."