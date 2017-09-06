Gulf Island awards Gibbs & Cox research vessel design contract

SEPTEMBER 6, 2017 — Arlington, VA, headquartered naval architecture and marine engineering firm Gibbs & Cox, Inc. has been awarded a contract by Gulf Island Shipyards, LLC, to perform the functional engineering and design of the Oregon State University Regional Class Research Vessel (RCRV).

The vessel will be ABS Ice-Class C0 and DPS-1, Green-Marine Certified, acoustically quiet, and carry up to 29 crew and embarked scientists. Gibbs & Cox, Inc. will manage this project from its New Orleans, LA, office with support from its offices in Newport News, Chesapeake and Arlington, VA.

"We are delighted to be a part of this important project with Gulf Island Shipyards. RCRV is a state of the art research vessel employing the latest environmental and acoustic research technologies. We look forward to the opportunity to leverage our expertise in commercial and naval ship design to ensure the success of this program," said Chris Deegan, President and Chief Executive of Gibbs & Cox, Inc.

"Gulf Island is excited to team with Gibbs & Cox on this important project and we look forward to working with them as they mature the design package. Gibbs & Cox's reputation for high quality work and on time delivery of engineering and design products make them an ideal partner for this project," said Jay Hebert, Vice President of Operations at Gulf Island Shipyards.



Artist's rendering of new OSU research vessel

Oregon State University