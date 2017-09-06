MARAD awards $9.8 million in Small Shipyard Grants

SEPTEMBER 6, 2017 — The U.S. Department of Transportation reports that the Maritime Administration (MARAD) has awarded $9.8 million to 18 small U.S. shipyards through its Small Shipyard Grant Program. These investments support industrial modernizations that will increase productivity and allow small shipyards to compete more effectively in the global marketplace.

"Small shipyards play a significant role in our country's maritime sector, which contributes to our economy, security, and infrastructure," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao. "In addition, these grants will support local communities by creating jobs for working families."

Small shipyard facilities vary in size, from family-owned businesses employing a few dozen workers, to multifaceted establishments with hundreds of employees. The grants, which were primarily available to U.S. shipyards with less than 600 production employees, are generally less than $1 million each, but can make a huge difference in a shipyard's bottom line.

"U.S. shipyards produce some of the world's best-built vessels," said Maritime Administrator Mark H. Buzby. "These grants will fund the kinds of upgrades and modernization that ensure America's shipbuilding industry remains strong and competitive internationally."

Since 2008, MARAD's Small Shipyard Grant Program has awarded $174 million to 169 small shipyards, helping them to modernize operations, improve efficiency and boost productivity with employee training and new technologies. Including direct, indirect, and induced impacts, total economic activity associated with American shipyards is nearly 400,000 jobs, $25.1 billion of labor income, and $37.3 billion in GDP.

The Shipbuilders Council of America (SCA) applauded announcement of the grants.



"The U.S. shipbuilding and repair industry has created more than 400,000 family-waged jobs from coast to coast and contributes $25.1 billion in labor income and $37.3 billion in U.S. GDP. These grants will help build and grow one of America's most innovative legacy industries," said Matthew Paxton, president of SCA.

The grant recipients are:

Vigor Alaska, LLC, Ketchikan, AK: $533,014 to support the purchase of a robotic pressure washer, milling machine, shear, VFD air compressor, air pallet load module, lathe, scaffolding & stair towers, electric capstans, and pneumatic fenders.

Bay Maritime Corporation, Alameda, CA: $509,718 to support the purchase of a CNC bed mill and a CNC bridge mill.

Thames Shipyard & Repair Company, Inc., New London, CT: $191,762 to support the purchase and installation of confined space surface preparation equipment.

Jeffboat, LLC, Jeffersonville, IN: $479,150 to support the purchase of an 80-ton Grove mobile crane.

National Maintenance and Repair of KY, Inc.: $377,433 to support the purchase of a Vantage Oil Country lathe.

Gulf Island Shipyards, Inc., Houma LA: $757,168 to support the purchase of a laser CNC cutting machine and a CNC pipe bending machine.

A & Z Marine, Inc., Port Allen, LA: $900,000 to support the purchase a 440-ton Marine Travelift.

Boston Ship Repair, LLC, Boston, MA: $576,000 to support necessary electrical upgrades.

General Ship Repair Corporation, Baltimore, MD: $388,903 to support the purchase of a dry dock wash water removal and processing system.

Portland Shipyard, Portland, ME: $990,500 to support the purchase of a 330-ton Marine Travelift.

Great Lakes Towing Company: $570,065 for capital investment in equipment, tooling and software to improve shipyard efficiency and competitiveness.

Philly Shipyard, Inc., Philadelphia, PA: $346,544 for modernization and upgrades to a welding system.

Blount Boats, Inc., Warren, RI: $508,927 for metal working equipment, painting enhancements and to purchase a 25-ton marine transporter.

J. Goodison Company, Inc., North Kingston, RI: $635,453 to support the purchase of a wash water collection and treatment system.

Detyens Shipyard, Inc., North Charleston, SC: $466,985 for a climate controlled down draft paint booth, and steel fabrication equipment.

Bludworth Marine, LLC, Houston, TX: $900,000 to build a 3,000-ton floating dry dock.

Colonna's Shipyard, Inc., Norfolk, VA: $387,500 to support the purchase of a Link-Belt 110-ton rough terrain crane.

Dakota Creek Industries, Inc., Anacortes, WA: $280,878 to support the purchase of a steel frame bending and straightening machine as well as a CNC router table.