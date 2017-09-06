Kelvin Hughes launches latest ECDIS

SEPTEMBER 6 2017 — Enfield, North London, U.K., headquartered Kelvin Hughes has launched its latest Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS) which is type approved to meet the latest International Hydrographic Office (IHO) and IMO standards.

Designed for both commercial ships and naval and coastguard patrol vessels, the new ECDIS offers an optional mil-spec processor with advanced LED display hardware in a fully integrated, easy to install and retrofit, console package. It is available as a standalone ECDIS or as part of a truly multifunction bridge display network with multiple operator positions.

With the advance of paperless bridges, the ability to view the chart from any bridge display position via a dual network not only reduces the workload with distributed chart corrections, user-defined graphics and routes, but also eliminates the single point of failure as all positions in effect become potential ECDIS back-up displays.

The ECDIS uses the latest IHO standards and, specifically, the latest presentation library, version 4 within S-52. This contains instructions for the drawing engine within the ECDIS on how to display symbols, colors and line styles on the screen, bringing greater consistency to the display of ENC data while reducing alarm fatigue.

The efficient software architecture dramatically reduces the waiting time for the user when loading ENC cells.

ENC installation is now twice as fast.

Chart redraw when altering the zoom level is almost instantaneous with no black screen.

The Kelvin Hughes ECDIS comes with a number of new and improved features to benefit the user:

Look ahead (marker and depth areas relevant to the ships course at an adjustable time period).

Anchor watch (visual and audible alarm of actual position in relation to swing circle).

Anchor dragging risk (notifies if the anchor may be dragging and exceeds the new IEC 61174 standard).

Navtex compatibility (removes the need to print messages as they can now be displayed on screen).

Maximize chart area (provides the ability to hide the menu side bar).

Best scale option (automatically selects the best chart viewing scale).

Admiralty Information Overlay (AIO via CAES)

AIS and radar target layers (supports additional layers).

One click chart updates and permit renewal.

Remote diagnostics.

Improved route planning tools.

The state of the art LED widescreen display is available in 22" and 26" sizes and is an easy to install console display with an integrated fifth generation processor and 64 bit operating system that can be easily integrated into any bridge or operations room.

Anchor watch safe (left) and dangerous (right)