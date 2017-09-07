LNG bunkering barge will have Wartsila cargo system

SEPTEMBER 7, 2017 — Wärtsilä will supply the cargo handling system and cargo tanks for a new 3,000 cu.m capacity LNG bunker barge. To be owned by LNG Shipping, a joint venture between Victrol of Belgium and French based CFT Corporation, the barge is being built in a Romanian shipyard and will be outfitted in the Netherlands. On delivery, it will be chartered by Shell Western LNG B.V. (Shell), operating out of Rotterdam, to provide additional flexibility to bunker LNG fueled vessels, including those operating on Europe's inland waterways.

The full scope of Wärtsilä solutions comprises the cargo handling system, the cargo tanks, and installation of the cargo arrangement onboard the vessel.

"Undoubtedly the award of this contract was based largely on Wärtsilä's vast experience and broad in-house know-how concerning gas systems. Our strength throughout the LNG value chain is well known, and this new bunker vessel provides yet another link to this chain," says Timo Koponen, Vice President, Flow & Gas Solutions, Wärtsilä Marine Solutions.

"Wärtsilä is a leader in gas handling technology and we are pleased to have them as a partner in this newbuild project. Furthermore, their ability to provide the equipment on a fast-track basis is important for the delivery scheduling of this barge," says Gisele Maes Buelens, Victrol NV.