Bollinger Shipyards delivers FRC 25 to USCG

SEPTEMBER 7, 2017 — Bollinger Shipyards has delivered the USCGC Jacob Poroo, the twenty fifth Fast Response Cutter (FRC) to the U.S. Coast Guard. The Coast Guard took delivery on September 5, 2017 in Key West, FL. The vessel's commissioning is scheduled for November 8 in New Orleans, LA.

"We are excited to announce the delivery of the latest FRC, the USCGC Jacob Poroo," said Bollinger President & CEO Ben Bordelon, noting that the ship be the second FRC to be stationed in Pascagoula, MS.

"The FRC program is a model program for government acquisition and has surpassed all historical quality benchmarks for vessels of this type and complexity," said Mr. Bordelon. "The results are the delivery of truly extraordinary Coast Guard cutters that will serve our Nation for decades to come. As we reflect on the U.S. Coast Guard's importance to our Nation framed by the Coast Guard's heroic response to Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Louisiana, we are extremely proud that the Fast Response Cutters built by Louisiana craftsmen here at Bollinger Shipyards are having such a major impact on our country's safety and security."