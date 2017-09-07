VIDEO: Huge containership inaugurates raised Bayonne Bridge

SEPTEMBER 7, 2017—This morning the 14,414 TEU CMA CGM Theodore Roosevelt became the largest capacity containership ever to pass under the newly elevated Bayonne Bridge and visit the Port of New York and New Jersey.

Launched by French shipping giant CMA CGM, the Theodore Roosevelt arrived in the New York-New Jersey port after transiting the expanded Panama Canal locks, as the largest capacity ship to use the passageway.



Four times bigger than the Statue of Liberty and five times longer than a football field, the 1,202 ft Theodore Roosevelt's stop over highlights the potential growth in shipping traffic for the nation's third-busiest port complex following the $1.6 billion, four-year project to raise the historic Bayonne Bridge and the deepening of the channel to accommodate mega ships.