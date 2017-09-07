USCG sets port condition X-ray for South Florida ports

SEPTEMBER 7, 2017 — Effective 12 p.m. today, the Coast Guard captain of the port (COTP) set port condition X-ray for Port Miami, Miami River, Port Everglades, Port of Palm Beach, Port of Fort Pierce and all other South Florida terminals and facilities due to the expectation of sustained gale force winds of 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph generated by Hurricane Irma that may arrive within 48 hours.

These ports and facilities are currently open to all commercial traffic and all transfer operations may continue while X-ray remains in effect.

Sustained winds between 39 and 54 mph are possible within 48 hours. Mariners are reminded there are not safe havens in these facilities, and ports are safest when the inventory of vessels is at a minimum. All ocean-going commercial vessels and ocean-going barges greater than 500 gross tons should make plans for departing the port.

Vessels desiring to remain in port must immediately contact the COTP to receive permission and are required to submit a safe mooring plan in writing. Vessels bound for South Florida unable to depart 24 hours prior to threatening winds making landfall are advised to seek an alternate destination.

Pleasure craft are advised to seek safe harbor. Drawbridges may not be operating if sustained winds reach 25 mph or when an evacuation is in progress. Port facilities are advised to review their heavy weather plans and take all necessary precautions to adequately prepare for the expected conditions. Mariners can view the latest port updates on the Coast Guard’s Homeport site.



If and when port condition Yankee is set, meaning sustained gale force winds are expected within 24 hours, vessel movement shall be restricted, and all movements must be approved by the captain of the port.

The Coast Guard is warning the public of these important safety messages: