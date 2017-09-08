BAE Norfolk gets $13.5 million Navy award

BAE Norfolk gets $13.5 million Navy award

SEPTEMBER 8, 2017 — BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair Inc., Norfolk, VA, is being awarded $13,496,933 for delivery order N0002417F138 under a previously awarded firm fixed price, multiple award contract (N00024-16-D-4411) for the execution of USS Bataan (LHD 5) fiscal 2017 phased maintenance availability. This availability will include a combination of maintenance, modernization, and repair of USS Bataan.

The contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $45,784,320. Work will be performed in Norfolk and is expected to be completed by July 2018. Fiscal 2017 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $13,496,933 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Want more? Subscribe now!

More in this category: « Bollinger Shipyards delivers FRC 25 to USCG
back to top
Back to the top
Home