BAE Norfolk gets $13.5 million Navy award

SEPTEMBER 8, 2017 — BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair Inc., Norfolk, VA, is being awarded $13,496,933 for delivery order N0002417F138 under a previously awarded firm fixed price, multiple award contract (N00024-16-D-4411) for the execution of USS Bataan (LHD 5) fiscal 2017 phased maintenance availability. This availability will include a combination of maintenance, modernization, and repair of USS Bataan.

The contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $45,784,320. Work will be performed in Norfolk and is expected to be completed by July 2018. Fiscal 2017 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $13,496,933 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.