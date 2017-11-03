Harvey Gulf takes delivery of second 340 ft MPSV

NOVEMBER 3, 2017 — Harvey Gulf International Marine Chairman and CEO Shane Guidry reports that it has taken delivery of Harvey Blue-Sea, the second of two, large capacity 340' Multi-Purpose Support Vessels (MPSV) built at Eastern Shipbuilding, Panama City, FL.

Harvey Gulf says the vessel is a "best in class" Jones Act-qualified vessel that has the technical capabilities to efficiently, effectively and safely perform high quality field development activities.

Harvey Gulf now owns and operates the two largest U.S. flag construction vessels in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, having taken delivery of the sister vessel Harvey Sub-Sea in July of 2017. The company adds that the vessels "have the size, crane capacity, deck space, accommodations, equipment, and station keeping capability that far exceeds any other vessels in this class."

The Harvey Blue-Sea can perform a broad spectrum of subsea installations and removals, inspection, repair and flotel services.

It can be equipped to lay umbilicals and cables and perform well-intervention and hydrate remediation operations. If there is a MPSV job needed in the Gulf, The Harvey Blue-Sea and Harvey Sub-Sea will deliver.

Harvey Blue-Sea is equipped with a 250-ton knuckle boom, active heave compensated crane equipped with 4,000 meters of wire. The crane's winch is below deck, expanding her lifting capacity and enabling loads of 107 metric tons to be delivered to water depths of 12,000 ft.

The Blue-Sea has 150 berths, all in one or two person rooms, 13,000 sq. ft. of deck space and a 24' x 24'moon pool. It has a S61 (Heavy) Helideck and meets ABS DP2, SPS Code and MLC 2006 certification requirements, among others.