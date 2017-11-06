Smith Maritime joins Puerto Rico relief efforts

Barge Marilyn Monroe loading eqipment at Smith Maritime terminal in Amelia, Louisiana on behalf of CAT5 Resources

NOVEMBER 6, 2017 — Smith Maritime has been playing its part in Puerto Rico relief efforts, using its barge Marilyn Monroe to haul a load of equipment on behalf of CAT5 Resources to rebuild cellular communication infrastructure in Puerto Rico.

Smith Maritime loaded the 343 ft x 76 ft Marilyn Monroe at its Amelia, LA, terminal with vehicles, housing, bulk fuel, food and most importantly, self-powered cellular communication towers to re-establish communication on the island.

Marilyn Monroe was towed by the company's tug Elsbeth 2, powered by fully mechanical Mitsubishi engines, rated 1,675 hp at1,600 rev/min and supplied by Covington, LA, based Laborde Products.

