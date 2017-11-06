Gondan launches first of four eco fast ferries for Baleària

NOVEMBER 6, 2017 — Spanish shipbuilder Gondan has launched the first of four GRP-hulled eco fast ferries at its Figueras, Asturias, shipyard. The 28 m x 9 m vessels are being built for ferry operator Baleària and will carry 350 passengers at speeds up to 28 knots.

The catamarans are designed with an innovative wave piercing bow that displaces water towards the side tunnels in order to maintain speed and reduce wave slamming.

The many eco friendly features include photovoltaic solar panels that will supply energy for on-board services on board, while the hull will be made of polyester reinforced with fiberglass, which does not require the application of paint.

Each will have twin state-of-the-art 1,450 hp diesels that minimize emissions of polluting gases.

Baleària says that with the new ferries it will "make a qualitative leap" in its transport services between Eivissa and Formentera in the Balearic Islands, "combining reliability, comfort and speed with respect for the planet."

The vessels will have 270 indoor and 80 upper deck outdoor seats and will make the journey in just 30 minutes.

To be names Eco AQUA, Eco TERRA, Eco AIRE and Eco LUX, the ferries will be delivered between the end of this year and the middle of next.