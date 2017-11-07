VIDEO: Next-gen Wärtsilä stator promises major fuel savings

NOVEMBER 7, 2017 — Wärtsilä is launching an energy saving solution designed to improve fuel efficiency by up to 10 percent by reducing the power losses which occur in the propeller's slipstream with an optimized inflow.

Called the Wärtsilä EnergoFlow, the next-generation pre-swirl stator is the result of years of research and experimentation with hydrodynamics, energy-saving propulsion efficiency concepts and pre-swirl models.

The design guides one side of the stern flow in the opposite directionto the propeller rotation. The stator's multiple fins, which are attached to the ship's hull, optimize the flow into the propeller and prevent power losses. The curved fins minimize the viscous resistance while the ring connecting the fins at their tips decreases the peak stress of each fin.

"Wärtsilä's solution enables the accurate directing of the pre-swirl flow. This in turn supports our customers in their fuel saving efforts by lowering resistance," says Tamara de Gruyter, Vice President, Propulsion System Services. "As the result of increased propulsive efficiency and subsequent energy savings, Wärtsilä EnergoFlow reduces the emissions of ships. Investments in energy-efficient solutions ensure cost savings, compliance with maritime regulations and reduced environmental footprint."

The impact of the Wärtsilä EnergoFlow on fuel consumption is the largest on bulk carriers, tankers, and other full form vessels. Bulk carriers, for instance, can see fuel savings in the 10 percent range.

Regardless of ship type, says Wärtsilä, the EnergoFlow pays for itself within 1-2 years of operation.