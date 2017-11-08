Gibbs & Cox to offer OSD-IMT designs in U.S. market

NOVEMBER 8, 2017 — Arlington, VA, headquartered naval architecture and marine engineering firm Gibbs & Cox, Inc. has entered into a strategic agreement with international ship designer OSD-IMT to offer producible, capable, and competitive vessel designs to commercial customers in the U.S. market.

Over 160 OSD designed vessels are in service worldwide and the OSD-IMT portfolio of designs includes vessels for the offshore, renewable energy, passenger transport, fishing, oceanographic research, and general cargo markets.

"We are delighted to enter in this synergistic partnership. OSD is a recognized leader in commercial vessel design outside of the U.S. with a diversified portfolio of vessels that have been constructed worldwide. Gibbs & Cox has over nine decades of designing vessels in the U.S. with particular experience in detail and production design of vessels constructed at U.S shipyards. The commercial market demands proven vessel designs that are efficient to build, operate, and maintain. Shipyards demand designs that are straightforward to construct based on a design package optimized to their facilities. Together with OSD, we can satisfy these requests to U.S. customers on a broader range of vessel types than before," said Chris Deegan, President and Chief Executive of Gibbs & Cox, Inc."

"OSD is very excited about this transatlantic partnership with Gibbs & Cox and we look forward to working with them to deliver competitive and producible designs to the U.S market. Gibbs & Cox's reputation and knowledge of the U.S. market complements our own capabilities and experience demonstrated in markets outside of the U.S. Further, as the largest independent U.S. naval architectural firm, Gibbs & Cox offers the resource depth and processes to competitively execute any size project on-schedule," said Neil Patterson, Managing Director of OSD-IMT.