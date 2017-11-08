Ingalls acquires intelligent Pemamek welding automation systems

NOVEMBER 8, 2017 — Pemamek Ltd., Loimaa, Finland, is delivering hi-tech PEMA welding automation systems to Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, MS. The advanced automation solutions are being supplied as part of Ingalls' "Shipyard of the Future" initiative, which launched in 2014.

The multiyear initiative includes significant investments in modern infrastructure and manufacturing equipment, as well as technologically advanced procedure and processes. The planned investments will result in raised level of automation, enhanced production quality and improved work flow.

The large scale Pemamek PEMA welding automation solutions being acquired are described as the most advanced not only in America, but in the entire world.

The extensive delivery encompasses a state-of-art plate lengthening line, enable to feed two complete modern flat panel lines simultaneously, and several other highly advanced solutions including robotized welding and integrated milling and welding applications.

One of the plate joining stations uses laser-hybrid arc welding (LHAW) process combined with tandem MAG and is capable of welding plates up to 60 ft in length from one side and starting from thicknesses as low as 4 mm. The advanced welding processes together with integrated milling will provide precise seam preparation and efficient welding for the entire length of plates.

In the LHAW panel line, one of the advanced features is the fully automated robotized welding of entire panel stiffening. The solution includes multiple robots utilizing the hi-tech programming and control software, PEMA WeldControl 200.

The software guarantees effortless management and communication between material, machinery and operator.

Each of the solutions is fully customized and are the outcome of a close two-year collaboration including detailed discussions and careful planning between the teams of Ingalls and Pemamek.

The delivery is an entirely turn-key project, so in addition to all-round installation and training services, technical and production support services are included.