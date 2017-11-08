Royal Caribbean to pilot cruise ship fuel cell system

NOVEMBER 8, 2017 — ABB is to deliver what will be the first fuel cell system to provide an energy source for a cruise ship. The 100 kW pilot system will be installed on board a Royal Caribbean International vessel. The debut installation, which anticipates RCL's commitment to include emissions-free fuel cell technology as part of the powering for its forthcoming Icon-class ships will be on display at the cruise line's Technology Display Days being held today and tomorrow at the Duggal Greenhouse in Brooklyn, New York.

"Our goal is to take the smoke out of the smokestacks," said Harri Kulovaara, Executive Vice President of Maritime and Newbuilding, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. "We are dedicated to innovation, continuous improvement, and environmental responsibility, and using fuel cell technology gives us the opportunity to deliver against all three of these pillars."

"This pilot installation demonstrates that fuel cell technology is now firmly in sight of the cruise industry," said Juha Koskela, Managing Director, ABB Marine & Ports. "Fuel cells have been the next big thing for 25 years, but now they are reality."

Fuel cells generate energy by exploiting an electrochemical reaction at the interface between the anode or cathode and the electrolyte membrane. They involve no combustion, converting fuel directly to electricity and heat.

"At ABB, we believe that the next generations of vessels will be electric, digital and connected. Fuel cell technology matches exactly that," continued Mr. Koskela. "Fuel cells have significantly higher efficiency than combustion engines and allow energy to be concentrated more densely than in petroleum fuels. If you use renewables to produce the hydrogen the entire energy chain is clean and truly emission free."

The pilot installation, including control, converter and transformer technology from ABB, will generate 100 kW of energy, and has been fully developed, marinized, assembled and tested by ABB Marine & Ports. ABB selected an FCvelocity proton exchange membrane (PEM) pure hydrogen fuel cell engine from Ballard Power Systems, Vancouver, BC, for its pilot system.

Rob Campbell, Ballard Chief Commercial Officer said, "We are very pleased that Ballard fuel cell technology has been chosen by ABB for this project. ABB is a market leader in marine solutions and the marine market is a new and exciting opportunity for Ballard in the expanding use of our fuel cells for heavy duty power applications."

Ballard is working on a number of market initiatives to provide zero emission modular megawatt scalable fuel cell solutions for the marine market.