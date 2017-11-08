Jeffboat plans to lay off 278 workers

NOVEMBER 8, 2017 — In a letter sent November 1 to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, shipbuilder Jeffboat, LLC notified the state that it intended to conduct layoffs at its shipyard in response to a decrease in the demand for the vessels manufactured at the facility.

"Layoffs are expected to begin on or about November 1, 2017 and continue at a minimum through the first calendar quarter of 2018," said the letter. "Approximately 278 employees will be affected in total. While we do not currently intend to close the facility, we expect the separations will be permanent within the meaning of WARN [Indiana's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act]."

An appendix to the letter lists of the affected job classifications and number of affected employees in each classification.

Read the letter HERE