Gondan wins contract for powerful icebreaking escort tug

Tug will have 100 t bollard pull in diesel-mechanical mode with battery boost

NOVEMBER 8, 2017 — Spanish shipbuilder Gondan has signed a contract with the Port of Luleå, Sweden, covering construction of a new hybrid-powered 36 m RAL TundRA 3600-H class icebreaking escort tug designed by Robert Allan Ltd.

The shipyard was selected as the result of a rigorous international competition amongst qualified shipbuilders. According to the port, the tug represents an investment of SEK 150 million (about $18 million).

Capable of breaking 1 meter ice at a speed of up to 3 knots, the new tug is fully customized for the port's operational requirements and is designed for icebreaking, ice management, escort, ship-assist, coastal towing, fire-fighting and navigation aids service duties.

The vessel will be equipped with an innovative hybrid propulsion system that will include two diesel main engines, shaft generators/motors and batteries for energy storage. This configuration will provide operational flexibility that will produce significant fuel, emissions and maintenance savings.

With an expected bollard pull of about 100 tonnes in diesel-mechanical mode when including battery boost capacity, the vessel will be the most powerful icebreaking escort tug of this size in the world with hybrid/electrical propulsion.