GTT will design cryogenic tanks for LNG fueled CMA CGM box ships

NOVEMBER 8, 2017 — GTT has been chosen by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd. and by the shipowner to design the cryogenic tanks for the nine LNG fueled 22,000 TEU containerships ordered in China by CMA CGM (see earlier story).

Hudong-Zhonghua, which will be building five vessels, will build the cryogenic fuel tanks for all nine ships, including the four on order at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. Both shipyards are units of China State Shipbuilding Corporation.

The deliveries of the nine vessels will take place between the end of 2019 and the end of 2020.

GTT says its contract is the result of over four years of development it has carried out in this market segment.

GTT will design the LNG fuel tanks, which have a capacity of 18,600 cu.m per ship. The GTT Mark III membrane insulation system has been chosen for its space optimization. allowing a maximum usage of cargo capacity.

"This order is a game-changer," saif Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT. "It marks the adoption of clean fuels by the containerships industry. GTT is proud to work side by side with CMA CGM and Hudong-Zhonghua within this revolution."