LNG carrier to be converted to LNG bunkering vessel for Shell

NOVEMBER 8, 2017 — Shell is adding yet another vessel to its LNG bunkering fleet. It has signed a contract with Rotterdam headquartered Anthony Veder that will see the 7,500 cu.m LNG carrier Coral Methane, which currently operates as a multipurpose vessel for Shell, modified to serve as an LNG bunkering vessel.

The modification is the first of its kind and will entail integration

of specific LNG bunker equipment into the vessel.

Jan Valkier, CEO of Anthony Veder says: "We are proud to offer Shell this pioneering solution that once again emphasizes our expertise and continuous focus on safety and innovation. Furthermore, the modification project enables us to continue to build on our strong partnership with Shell and to drive sustainable change in our industry."

Modifications on the Coral Methane are due to start in early 2018. The Coral Methane will cover LNG bunkering demands across Europe, operating primarily in the southern part of the North Sea and the Mediterranean Sea.

The Coral Methane was launched in 2009. Her electric azimuth pod propulsion, offersg maximum flexibility and high maneuverability, essential for her operations in the Norwegian fjords. This proven flexibility and maneuverability makes Coral Methane an ideal vessel for modification into an LNG bunker vessel, says Anthony Veder.