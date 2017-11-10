Bollinger delivers FRC 26 USCGC Joseph Gerczak

NOVEMBER 10, 2017 — Bollinger Shipyards has delivered the USCGC Joseph Gerczak, the 26th Fast Response Cutter (FRC) to the U.S. Coast Guard. The Coast Guard took delivery on November 9 in Key West, Florida. The vessel's commissioning is scheduled for March 9, 2018 in Honolulu, HI.

"We are excited to announce the delivery of the latest FRC, the USCGC Joseph Gerczak," said Ben Bordelon, Bollinger President & C.E.O. "This FRC built by Bollinger Shipyards will be the second FRC to be stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii. Previous cutters have been stationed in Florida, San Juan, PR, Cape May, NJ, Ketchikan, Alaska, and Pascagoula, MS."

The 154 foot patrol craft is the 26th vessel in the Coast Guard's Sentinel-class FRC program. To build the FRC, Bollinger used a proven, in-service parent craft design based on the Damen Stan Patrol Boat 4708. It has a flank speed of 28 knots, state of the art command, control, communications and computer technology, and a stern launch system for the vessel's 26 foot cutter boat.

The vessel is named for Coast Guard Hero Joseph Gerczak.

Gerczak, a signalman third class, was on board the USS LST-66 during the initial assault against the Japanese-held Borgen Bay Area of New Britain on December 26, 1943. As Japanese dive bombers attacked his ship, Gerczak manned his battle station with expert marksmanship and unwavering perseverance. In recognition for having gallantly given his life for his country, Joseph Gerczak was posthumously awarded the Silver Star. He also posthumously received the Purple Heart and Presidential Unit Commendation that was awarded to LST-66 for meritorious service in action against the Japanese.





