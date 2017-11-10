ST Engineering says more about VT Halter LNG bunkering ATB

NOVEMBER 10, 2017 — A contract announcement today by Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd gives a few more details of the LNG ATB unit ordered from its U.S. shipyard, VT Halter Marine Inc. by Q-LNG (see earlier story).

According to ST Engineering, Q-LNG has contracted VT Halter Marine for engineering services to complete the detailed functional design for the development and construction of one LNG Bunkering ATB unit.

The ATB tug will have 5,100 horsepower, GE 6L250 MDC EPA Tier 4 main engines, with Z-drives, and dimensions of 128' x 42' x 21'. The barge is designed to carry 4,000 cubic meters of LNG, and will have dimensions of 324' x 64' x 32'.6". The LNG ATB Unit is designed to meet the requirements of American Bureau of Shipbuilding (ABS) and the International Gas Carrier (IGC) code as an LNG bunkering barge.

Anticipated delivery date for the unit is first quarter 2020.