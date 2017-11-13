OSM awarded crew management of Lauritzen Kosan gas tanker fleet

NOVEMBER 13, 2017 — Kristiansand, Norway, headquartered ship management company OSM Maritime Group has been awarded full crew management of Lauritzen Kosan's entire fleet of advanced liquefied gas tankers.

The agreement covers 26 refrigerated ethylene, semi-refrigerated and pressurized gas carriers.

"Lauritzen Kosan is a major player within its niche, and one that is renowned for its high quality, safe and reliable operations," comments OSM Managing Director Crew Management Tommy Olofsen. "We're obviously delighted to announce this partnership, which will see us assume crew management duties across their state-of-the-art fleet from December this year."

OSM's focus on the provision of personal service and expert seafarers, combined with delivering significant business efficiencies and economies of scale, has seen the company grow considerably in 2017. This latest contract ranks as its largest individual win of the year, bringing the number of vessels OSM provides services to far beyond the 500 mark. It also consolidates the company's position as one of the world's largest] crew managers for gas tankers.

OSM Crew Management in Copenhagen, a key regional base for the company, will coordinate activities for Lauritzen Kosan, which is itself headquartered in the Danish capital. The Manila office of OSM will perform the crew agency tasks and is currently recruiting additional seafarers.

Olofsen says his team is now "working intensively" on preparation for the takeover.

Claus Winter Graugaard, Senior Vice President, Head of Fleet Management, Lauritzen Kosan, comments: "We have been looking for a crew manager who is experienced in full-scale technical ship management, thus giving them a full picture understanding of the unique demands of the tanker and LPG industry, including TMSA and OCIMF. We are proud to present OSM Maritime Group as our new partner and convinced they will provide high quality crewing services."