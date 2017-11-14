Lloyd's Register signs MOU with Israeli cyber defense specialist

NOVEMBER 14, 2017 — Israel-based cyber security specialist Naval Dome has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with classification society Lloyd's Register (LR) aimed at establishing standards and guidelines for maritime cyber defense.

Its system is the first multi-layer cyber defense solution developed specifically for maritime applications.

Under the MOU, LR will carry out a series of pilot tests using the Naval Dome cyber security software onboard a LR-classed vessel.

Ran Merkazy, Vice President – Product & Services Innovation (CTO Group), LR, said: "The objective is to establish standards around cyber defense in the maritime space, utilizing Naval Dome's expertise. We will then test the system with our customers to make sure that it provides the requisite level of security without disruption to their systems and operations."

He added that Naval Dome, which is led by Israeli ex-navy officers and cyber defense experts, "has the right credentials and an excellent understanding of the maritime intelligence sector."

Naval Dome's governmental level intelligence grade, combined with a specific focus on maritime defense and a product designed to minimize human interaction, were the primary reasons behind LR selecting the Israeli company as its project partner.

Naval Dome CEO Itai Sela, a retired Israeli Navy commander, said: "The lack of guidelines and standards for creating a more secure maritime environment is the shipping industry's Achilles' heel. With human operator error the cause of a significant number of security breaches, the MoU we have signed with Lloyd's Register will help create a more effective end-to-end solution for cyber defense."

Using intelligence agency security technology, Naval Dome's device blocks internal and external cyber-attacks to provide maximum protection with minimal human intervention. It integrates with existing systems and software, providing real-time cyber alerts and blocks malicious files to prevent unauthorised access to critical systems and data.

Independent of the LR collaboration, Naval Dome has already successfully demonstrated a ship's vulnerability to cyber-attacks.

"Our software engineering team performed a series of cyber-attacks on live navigation systems, engines and other machinery control systems," said Sela. "The attack was able to shift the vessel's reported position, mislead the radar display, turn on and disable machinery, and override the fuel control, steering and ballast systems. In a second test using the Naval Dome software, we carried out the same attack but were unable to penetrate any of the ship's systems."