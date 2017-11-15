GulfMark Offshore emerges from Chapter 11 bankruptcy

NOVEMBER 15, 2017 — GulfMark Offshore, Inc. (NYSE American:GLF) reports that it has completed its financial restructuring plan and emerged from bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. Its court-approved plan of reorganization that went into effect yesterday converts approximately $429.6 million of outstanding bonds into equity, and raises approximately $125 million of new equity capital.

Upon emergence, the existing shares of GulfMark common stock outstanding prior to the reorganization were canceled and GulfMark will issue approximately seven million shares of new common stock (the "New Common Stock"), approximately three million warrants exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price per share of $0.01 and 810,811 warrants exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price per share of $100.00 (the "Existing Equity Warrants"). The holders of Legacy Common Stock as of the effective date of the Plan will receive 0.00271233 shares of New Common Stock and 0.02931672 Existing Equity Warrants for each share of Legacy Common Stock held by them and canceled in connection with the reorganization, subject to rounding. The New Common Stock and the Existing Equity Warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE American under the ticker "GLF" and "GLF WS," respectively, and are expected to begin trading on November 15, 2017.

