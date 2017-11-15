INTTRA adds new cloud-based offerings

NOVEMBER 15, 2017 — Ocean shipping electronic marketplace INTTRA has added two new cloud-based products and enhancements.

The first is a new Container Forecasting and Allocation Solutions Tool (C-FAST) for freight forwarders and NVOCC's that matches the forecast of their customers' anticipated container volume to carrier capacity availability. The second is an enhanced version of INTTRA's Ocean Schedules offering that optimizes the shipment planning experience for ocean supply chain professionals.

"The ocean shipping industry is becoming increasingly interconnected, driving towards full digitization, with technology enabling businesses to improve operationally and financially," said John Fay, CEO of INTTRA. "Our goal is to help our customers fully embrace digitization, providing the best products and services to optimize and deliver more efficient logistics management. The introduction of C-FAST and offering a newer generation of Ocean Schedules is just the beginning of a much larger phase."

The announcements were made this week in Singapore at INTTRA's Asia Technology Summit, at which some 200 senior industry leaders shared their views on how digitization and technology are changing the ocean industry sector, and where INTTRA outlined its technology whitepaper -- Blueprint 2032: How Technology Transforms Ocean Container Shipping.

INTTRA's new C-FAST addresses a key issue: forecasting and allocating for future customer shipments can be a complicated, time consuming manual process requiring collecting multiple customer and carrier contract data. INTTRA C-FAST can help achieve up to 40 percent operational improvement in organizations, and up to $4 million annual cost savings across multiple operating regions.

INTTRA C-FAST offers automated allocation solutions that optimize contract management and enhance customer planning with improved matching capabilities by performing the allocation of customer forecasting and carrier availability commitments, resulting in easy-to-interpret cargo steering recommendations. Initiated with easily imported customer forecasts, carrier commitments and contracts, C-FAST considers quantity commitment, contract type, and carrier-space contractual obligations by port to optimize decisions. It also enables a dashboard review of planned-to-actual bookings, which also helps ocean leaders plan for next year's costs and minimum-quantity commitments from carrier suppliers.