Vigor books $8.5 million MSC order

NOVEMBER 15, 2017 — Vigor Marine LLC, Portland, OR, is being awarded an $8,523,020 firm-fixed-price contract for a 42-calendar day shipyard availability for the mid-term availability of USNS Henry J.Kaiser (T-AO 187).

Work will include general services, clean and gas free tanks, tank deck overhead preservation, flight deck non-skid, number 6 port and starboard ballast tank preservation, aft superstructure repairs, refrigerated container modifications, and number 3 ship service diesel generator 24K overhaul.

The contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the total contract value to $8,635,397.

Work will be performed in Portland, Oregon, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 18, 2018.

Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,523,020 are obligated at the time of award. The funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

This contract was competitively procured, with proposals solicited via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with two offers received.

The U. S. Navy's Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N32205-18-C-4008).