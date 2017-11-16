Conrad reports third quarter results

NOVEMBER 16, 2017 — Morgan City, LA, headquartered Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTC Pink Sheets: CNRD.PK) today reported its third quarter and nine months 2017 financial results and backlog at September 30, 2017.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2017, Conrad had a net loss of $193,000 and a loss per diluted share of $0.04 compared to a net loss of $4.7 million and a loss per diluted share of $0.92 during the third quarter of 2016.

The company had net income of $1.3 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.25 for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 compared to a net loss of $858,000 and a loss per diluted share of $0.17 for the nine months ended September 30, 2016.

Conrad's backlog was $140.9 million at September 30, 2017, $216.5 million at December 31, 2016 and $251.1 million at September 30, 2016.

Conrad provides both repair and new construction services at its five shipyards located in southern Louisiana and Texas.