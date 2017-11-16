Walk-to-work vessel starts outfitting at Ulstein Verft

NOVEMBER 16, 2017 — The hull of a new SX195 walk-to-work vessel on order for Den Helder, Netherlands, based Acta Marine has now arrived at Ulstein Verft AS, Norway, from Poland.

Outfitting and completing of the vessel at the Ulstein shipyard will include the installation of the ship's motion-compensated gangway and 3D motion-compensated crane, provided by Drachten, Netherlands, based SMST Designers & Constructors.

On delivery, scheduled for the end of first quarter 2018, Acta Auriga will join Acta Orion, her semi-sister vessel, becoming the second vessel in the Acta fleet dedicated for walk to work, offshore logistics and accommodations services for of clients in the offshore renewable and offshore energy industry.

Acta Auriga offers: