Norwegian contracts MAN PrimeServ for SOLAS insulation upgrades

NOVEMBER 16, 2017 — MAN PrimeServ, MAN Diesel & Turbo's after-sales division, has booked an order from Norwegian Cruise Line for SOLAS (Safety of Life at Sea) insulation upgrades for 44 engines, installed in nine cruise ships.

The order covers the equipping of all engines with an output of over 375 KW with heat insulation, spray protection and resistance to flammability and fluid density, according to the SOLAS 220 convention.

MAN 48/60B, 48/60A and 58/64 engine types will receive the upgrades, the first such order from Norwegian.

The project will be completed in 2018.

Paolo Mele – Senior Vice President, Technical Operations for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings – said: "Safety is the top priority at Norwegian Cruise Line and we use all the tools available to ensure the safety of our guests, crew and ships and do so in a transparent fashion such that customers and crew can clearly see it, and in advance of regulatory requirements."

"Planning the execution of the insulation upgrade – such that it takes place without disruption to normal cruise schedules – is a key element of this order; indeed, we have already started with the first Norwegian Cruise Line vessel," said Dr. Thomas Spindler, Head of Upgrades and Retrofits, MAN PrimeServ Four-Stroke. "This is a very significant order for MAN PrimeServ, and I am certain it will not be the last as we are currently holding negotiations with other parties within this segment."

MAN Diesel & Turbo considers the project a good example of what it means to act as one global player for its customers worldwide and to execute projects as one big team.

The project will be handled from MAN Headquarters PrimeServ Diesel Upgrade & Retrofit and local office, PrimeServ Fort Lauderdale, FL.