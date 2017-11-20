LNG fueled ferry to have Wärtsilä engines and nav system

NOVEMBER 20, 2017 — Wärtsilä will supply the engines, the navigation system, and a broad scope of other products and systems for the 63,000 grt, 2,800 passenger LNG-fueled cruise ferry to be built by China's Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry Co. for Åland, Finland, headquartered Viking Line.

Six Wärtsilä 31DF dual-fuel engines running primarily on liquefied natural gas (LNG) will provide the propulsion and power in what will be the first marine application of the dual fuel version of the Wärtsilä 31.

Wärtsilä will also supply its LNGPac fuel storage and supply system and an advanced Compact Silencer System (CSS), high quality bow thrusters, the ballast water management system (BWMS), and its Nacos Platinum integrated navigation system.

The Nacos Platinum system integrates various functions into a single system, allowing the vessel to be navigated, controlled, and monitored from several onboard positions. The recently launched Wärtsilä SmartPredict system is also included. This innovation is designed to provide ships with greater safety and more efficient operations by displaying the vessel's predicted future position and heading. It evaluates the wind and sea forces affecting the vessel to provide advanced motion prediction and has a configurable prediction time display.

"A new era in ferry operations was established in 2013 when Viking Line's Viking Grace with Wärtsilä dual-fuel engines became the world's largest RoPax ferry to operate on LNG fuel," says Roger Holm, President, Wärtsilä Marine Solutions. "This latest Viking project represents another milestone as it will be the first vessel fitted with the highly efficient Wärtsilä 31DF engines. Both cases highlight the value our know-how and technology brings to our customers

"The value of operating with Wärtsilä engines fuelled by LNG has been well established through our experience with the Viking Grace," says Jan Hanses, President and CEO, Viking Line. "Furthermore, the LNGPac fuel system provides the necessary safety and non-stop operation required, so we had no hesitation in once again specifying Wärtsilä for this project,

Commencing in early 2021, the new vessel will operate across the Baltic Sea between Turku, Finland and Stockholm, Sweden.