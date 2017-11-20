GLDD takes delivery of advanced ATB hopper dredge

Ellis Island is largest hopper dredge in the United States market, with a carrying capacity of 15,000 cubic yards

NOVEMBER 20, 2017 — Dredging services contractor Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation, Oak Brook, IL, has taken delivery of the articulated tug barge (ATB) hopper dredge Ellis Island and tug Douglas B. Mackie from Eastern Shipbuilding, Panama City, FL, following the completion of U.S. Coast Guard and American Bureau of Shipping regulatory sea trials.

David Simonelli, President, Dredging Division, said, "We are excited to take delivery of this advanced vessel which improves the competitiveness of our hopper group and represents a substantial reinvestment in our fleet. The Ellis Island significantly increases the United States commercial Jones Act hopper fleet capacity as the largest hopper dredge in the United States market, with a carrying capacity of 15,000 cubic yards."

The ATB tug Douglas B. Mackie measures 158 ft x 52 ft x 33 ft, while the Ellis Island measures 433 ft x 92 ft x 36 ft. The ATB was launched on September 30, 2016.

Great Lakes Dredge CEO Lasse Petterson, said, "This addition to our fleet represents a great milestone in Great Lakes' history. The Ellis Island is capable of meeting the current and future U.S. Army Corps of Engineers', state and U.S. ports' deepening, coastal protection, coastal restoration and maintenance dredging infrastructure demands. The Ellis Island's haul capacity and dredging systems will yield more efficient and faster project execution."

Great Lakes will perform U.S. Coast Guard emergency crew drills today and expects to receive the Certificates of Inspection thereafter. On receipt of the Certificates of Inspection, the Ellis Island and tug Douglas B. Mackie will depart Panama City for the Mississippi Coastal Improvement Program project and commence operations on this important long haul coastal restoration project.