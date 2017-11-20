Tier 4 Cummins QSK38 marine engine will be available 2019

NOVEMBER 20, 2017 — Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) announced today that the U.S. EPA Tier 4 solution for its marine QSK38 engine will be available in 2019 for marine customers operating in the U.S. offshore oil and gas, commercial transport, passenger transport and commercial fishing industries.

To meet Tier 4 requirements the QSK38 is being paired with a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system designed and manufactured by Cummins Emission Solutions.

Cummins engines have used SCR technology since 2006 and there are now more than one million units in the field.

The QSK38 with the Cummins after treatment will be on display in New Orleans, La. during the 2017 International WorkBoat Show, November 29 through December 1.

"Cummins mission is about making lives better by powering a more prosperous world and that means improving the environment and delivering the best products that our customers can rely on for work and play," said Jim Schacht, Executive Director - Cummins Global Marine Business. "We know marine customers want the best value, quality and environmentally-friendly power solutions and that is what Cummins is firmly focused on bringing to them. We are thrilled to bring a proven technology to the marine market that embodies our mission and values. We have more than ten years of experience integrating SCR technology in both on-highway and off-highway equipment, which enable this clean and efficient technology to be brought to our customers seamlessly."

Cummins says that the new Tier 4 marine QSK38 engine comes with detailed installation directions and flexible SCR arrangements, which remove complexity while saving time and reducing costs on every project.

Sensors located in the SCR can monitor the system performance, enabling precise injections of urea to neutralize the emissions. By monitoring the data and appropriately injecting urea, Cummins system ensures there is no waste, contributing another cost savings for the customer.

Warranty terms for Cummins marine engines have recently seen an increase in coverage periods. These periods vary depending on the engine family and rating. The base warranty for marine engines 19 to 60 liters in a heavy-duty or medium continuous-duty rating has been extended 1,000 hours beyond the previous term, while intermittent-duty coverage for the same engine range has extended 1,500 additional hours. The calendar restriction on warranty will remain at one year for Cummins engines installed in revenue-generating vessels. Cummins continues to offer optional Encompass, which can provide an additional three years/10,000 hours of coverage to the engine. Regardless of hours, the warranty is honored for 12 months.

"The QSK38 is a proven leader in the inland waterways, now with lower emissions and extended warranty coverage matched with the same world-class service and support. We are excited to continue the engines' legacy," Schacht continued.