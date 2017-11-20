EU Navfor detains suspected Somali pirates

NOVEMBER 20, 2017 — In a reminder that Somali piracy remains a very real threat, EU Navfor Somalia reported yesterday that its flagship, the Italian vessel ITS Virginio Fasan, had apprehended six suspected pirates and seized their vessels.

Six crew of a motor whaler, acting as mother ship, and a skiff were been detained following attacks on the 52,000 tonne containership Ever Dynamic and the fishing vessel Galerna III.

The attacks reportedly took place over a 24 hour period on November 17 and 18 in the Southern Somali Basin, in an area known for piracy incidents.

During the incidents a number of rocket propelled grenades were fired against the containership.

However, says EU Navfor "adherence to BMP4, the presence of a security team on one of the vessels, and good seamanship avoided any damage or injuries, and all crew and vessels are now safe."

The suspected pirates were apprehended by the Italian Marines from ITS Virginio Fasan after their vessels were located using Fasan's SH-90 helicopter, following initial searches by the Spanish Maritime Patrol Aircraft Cisne. This search for the suspected pirates was coordinated with partners and from information provided by the masters of the vessels concerned.

A legal process has now begun for the suspected pirates to be transferred to the appropriate authority for prosecution.