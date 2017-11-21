VIDEO: Celebrity orders Galapagos cruise vessel at De Hoop

NOVEMBER 21, 2017 — Shipyard De Hoop is to design and construct a 100 passenger expedition cruise vessel for Royal Caribbean's Celebrity Cruises brand. Specially designed for operation in the Galapagos Islands, the vessel will be built at De Hoop's Lobith shipyard in the Netherlands.

To be named Celebrity Flora, the ship is designed to be one of the most energy efficient of its size operating in the Galapagos archipelago with a 15 percent reduction of fuel consumption (compared to Celebrity's current Xpedition Class) and equivalently fewer air emissions, thanks to the introduction of an advanced propulsion system, hull configuration and specially designed diesel engines.

In two more firsts in the Galapagos, Celebrity Flora's dynamic positioning system allows the ship to stay in position without physically anchoring and damaging the sea floor, with zero speed stabilizers promising smooth sailing throughout.

Celebrity will reduce the need for plastics onboard by introducing in-room water filtration stations and by converting sea water and air conditioning condensation into fresh water. Any materials that can be recycled, reused or donated, will be.