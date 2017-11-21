SPS repair to Queen Mary 2 completed during transatlantic round trip

NOVEMBER 21, 2017 — An 88 sq.m permanent repair to a tweendeck area on Cunard Line's flagship Queen Mary 2 was recently completed during a round trip voyage between New York and Southampton using the SPS steel reinstatement repair technique developed by Intelligent Engineering (UK) Ltd.

SPS is a patented construction technology comprising two metal outer plates bonded by a solid elastomer core. The plates are separated and continuously supported by the more ductile core. SPS repairs use the existing worn surface, a new top plate and an elastomer core.



A team of seven steelworkers joined the vessel from SPS licensee, SRC Estonia, in New York along with an SPS project manager/injection engineer. The SRC team undertook all steelwork preparation and installation for the project.

Area ready for installation of top plate

Working in a height restricted area, the team had to first remove a temporary resin repair on an area that had experienced scattered pitting. Twenty four cavities were then created into which the SPS elastomer core was injected to fully reinstate the strength and integrity of the structure.



"The team was able complete the repair under challenging circumstances while the vessel was in-service," said Andrew Menzies, Deck & Safety SME, Carnival UK. "In order to not impact on our guests' cruise experience, restrictions were placed on when works could be undertaken which the team worked around, delivering the project on time with minimal disruption."





Completed tweendeck repair

"SPS is ideally suited for cruise vessels repairs," says SPS project manager, Farihim Mohammad. "Projects can be undertaken as and when they come to light, with no need to disrupt passenger schedules or extend docking periods. SRC's team performed a first rate job and we were pleased to be able to deliver the project ahead of schedule."



The permanent repair was inspected and approved by Lloyd's Register on both sides of the Atlantic.