NOVEMBER 22, 2017—UK shipbuilder Ferguson Marine Engineering Limited (FMEL) recently launched the MV Glen Sannox, the first in a series of two LNG-fueled vehicle ferries, at its Ferguson shipyard in Port Glasgow. The ferries are the first dual fuel newbuilds constructed in the U.K.

Being constructed under a £97 million contract, the 102.4m x 17m vehicle passenger ferry is being built for Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL), with delivery set for the winter of 2018/19. MV Glen Sannox is expected to be operated on the Ardrossan to Brodick route, with the capacity to transport up to 1,000 passengers and up to 127 cars.

Powered by Wärtsilä

The dual fuel ferries will feature fully integrated Wärtsilä propulsion machinery packages. Wärtsilä is also supply extended engineering and site support services. Wärtsilä will supply each of the two ships with two 6-cylinder Wärtsilä 34DF main engines capable of operating on either LNG or conventional diesel fuels, two 6-cylinder Wärtsilä 20DF auxiliary engines, horizontally offset gearboxes, shaft lines, seals and bearings, controllable pitch propeller systems (CPP) including the Wärtsilä Energopac optimised propulsion and manoeuvring system, tunnel thrusters, the Wärtsilä LNGPac storage and supply system, plus extended commissioning and engineering. The ships will feature a twin screw dual-fuel mechanical propulsion driveline.

Landmark for FMEL

FMEL CEO Gerry Marshall, said the launch of the 1,273 dwt MV Glen Sannox was “another landmark in the rebirth of Fergusons after Clyde Blowers Capital bought the assets out of administration in 2014. Since then, significant investment has been made into the yard, capabilities and skills.”

Marshall added that FMEL shared CMAL’s ambition “to innovate in ferry design and technology and hope the successful launch is a further step in cementing our relationship for the future.”

Jim McColl, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Clyde Blowers Capital said, “The successful launch of the MV Glen Sannox marks an important milestone in Ferguson Marine’s journey to becoming a world-class shipyard. As this is the first ferry in the UK capable of being run on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and marine gas oil, not only has this been an extremely exciting and ambitious project for both FMEL and CMAL, but it has been an extremely complex one as well. FMEL and CMAL have worked closely together on the highly challenging engineering issues arising from the unique nature of the dual fuel ferry project. The experience and knowledge gained during this project will be of enormous benefit to the competitiveness of Scottish shipbuilding in the future as technology continues to develop to meet tightening clean energy legislation.”