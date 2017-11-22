BAE Systems gets $8.8 million for amphibious ship work

NOVEMBER 22, 2017—BAE Systems San Diego Ship Repair Inc., San Diego, CA, has been awarded an $8,788,214 cost-plus-award-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-16-C-2439) by the Naval Sea Systems Command to exercise the option for the accomplishment of the fitting out availability (FOA) for the amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27) and for continued efforts associated with the post shakedown availability (PSA) for the amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26). The ships were both built at Huntington Ingalls Industries' Ingalls Shipbuilding yard in Pascagoula, MS.

BAE Systems will provide program management, planning, engineering, design, liaison, scheduling, labor and procurement of incidental material in support of the availabilities. The work will be performed in San Diego. The LPD 26 PSA work is expected to be completed by February 2018 and LPD 27 FOA work is expected to be completed by October 2018. Fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $5,060,822 was obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.